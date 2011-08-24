  Motorola Fire spreads to the UK in September

Back in October 2010 Motorola offered up all the spicy details of a new Android handset going by the name of the Motorola Spice.

And now Motorola has confirmed earlier reports that a UK version of the Spice, going by the name of the Motorola Fire, will hit these shores by the end of September.

The Fire (not to be confused with the Fire XT) ditches the slider QWERTY of the old Spice in favour of a bottom position fixed one and shaves 0.2 inches off of the screen. It's got a 2.8-inch QVGA touchscreen, a 3-megapixel camera and a microSD slot that can handle up to 32GB.

It runs Moto Switch UI and connectivity is 3G (HSDPA), Wi-Fi, GPS and there is an FM radio in there too with RDS support.

"We are excited about extending our growing smartphone range in UK, and Motorola Fire opens up new possibilities in the smartphone market," said Victoria McManus, UK marketing director, Motorola Mobility EMEA.

"The device’s stylish design and its exciting and versatile social media applications will wow younger, tech-loving users in particular."

Ah, it's aimed at the yoof - Motorola should have slapped a Y on the end of the name to make it clear.

No word on pricing or availability yet, but we'll keep you posted.