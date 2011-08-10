Motorola has Windows Phone 7 plans

Motorola bossman Sanjay Jha has hinted that the company would be willing to go down the Windows Phone 7 route, providing that it could get a similar deal to the one Nokia has been granted.

Speaking at the Oppenheimer Technology & Communications Conference the CEO said:

"I think we're completely open to the notion of Windows as a platform," although he did admit that the emphasis of Motorola's focus was still firmly with Android.

Jha stated that, apart from iOS and Android it is hard to predict what other mobile operating systems could survive, stating that he didn't think there was enough scope for all three of Windows Phone 7, webOS and BlackBerry OS to survive.

He also dismissed concerns about fears of Google closing up shop with regards to Android, stating that the platform gave manufacturers room to innovate. "We have a very large IP portfolio," he said. "And I think in the long term as things settle down, you will see meaningful difference in positions in Android players both in terms of avoidance of royalties and the ability to collect royalties."

Nokia's deal with Microsoft is believed to include a $2 billion up-front payment, marketing assistance, freedom to customise the software, as well as early looks at future versions of the software.

No wonder Motorola fancies a bit of that Redmond pie.