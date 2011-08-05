  Spicy Motorola XT531 to catch Fire this autumn

Motorola has announced its latest Fire / Spice handset - the XT531, which will hit Europe this autumn labelled as the Motorola Fire XT.

This Gingerbread handset has a 3.5-inch HVGA capacitive multitouch display and is running Android 2.3 with the Moto Switch UI over the top.

It's powered by a 800MHz processor, and packs just 512MB of storage - so it's clearly aimed at the entry-mid level market - but it does have connectivity options aplenty. There's dual-band HSDPA, quad-band EDGE, an FM radio with RDS support, Wi-Fi b/g/n, an E-compass, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, GPS and AGPS.

Camera-wise, there's a 5-megapixel one around the back with a flash and also a front facing VGA one. Battery life is pretty decent thanks to the 1540mAh battery, with up to 8 hours of talk time and 28 days of standby in 3G mode.

The Motorola XT531 will be sold as the Motorola Fire XT in Europe and the Motorola Spice XT in other markets. No word on pricing as of yet.