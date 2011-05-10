  Motorola Droid X2 squares up to the competition

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Motorola had thrown all of its Android eggs into the Atrix basket, as we haven't heard a whisper about any Droid action for a few months.

But now a spec sheet has turned up for the Motorola Droid X2 (pronounced X squared) proving that there's life in the old Droid yet.

First pictured on blurrycam back in February, the spec sheet suggests that the X2 could be a decent mid-level Android contender.

The X2 is powered by a 1GHz dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2 processor, with 512MB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage (expandable with microSD).

Its display is 4.3 inches, 540x960qHD with a 240dpi pixel density and there's a 8-megapixel camera on the back capable of 720p (26-30fps) recording.

It can playback 1080p content at the same frame rate and has an accelerometer, a magnetometer, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a gyroscope and a barometer.

Connectivity options are plentiful (the usual suspects; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 3G) and there's USB and HDMI options too.

The only downside we can see - it's lacking Gingerbread. It's listed as a Android 2.2 device, although we'd be surprised if it came to market 0.1 down on the competition.