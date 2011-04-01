  New Motorola iDen handset gets some FCC love

A wise man once said: "There's an old saying in Tennessee - I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee - that says, fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again."

And what we think this modern day prophet meant was - you can't be getting fooled all day. Even on the day reserved for fools, there needs to be something real to balance it out.

And whilst the new Motorola iDen phone that has turned up at the FCC looks rather dull, it is real. And, although iDen phones should have probably been shown the door around the time that our quoter was, there must still be a need for them somewhere.

This handset, labelled either the i475 or the i235 is a candybar form factor and packs a full QWERTY keyboard. It has push-to-talk support, Bluetooth connectivity, a 2.5mm headphone jack, a camera of unknown quality, a speakerphone, and an FM radio.

It's about as basic as a phone gets nowadays, granted. But it's real. And Pocket-lint has been fooled enough today already - we won't get fooled again.