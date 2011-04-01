  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Motorola phone news

New Motorola iDen handset gets some FCC love

|
  New Motorola iDen handset gets some FCC love
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

A wise man once said: "There's an old saying in Tennessee - I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee - that says, fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again."

And what we think this modern day prophet meant was - you can't be getting fooled all day. Even on the day reserved for fools, there needs to be something real to balance it out.

And whilst the new Motorola iDen phone that has turned up at the FCC looks rather dull, it is real. And, although iDen phones should have probably been shown the door around the time that our quoter was, there must still be a need for them somewhere.

This handset, labelled either the i475 or the i235 is a candybar form factor and packs a full QWERTY keyboard. It has push-to-talk support, Bluetooth connectivity, a 2.5mm headphone jack, a camera of unknown quality, a speakerphone, and an FM radio.

It's about as basic as a phone gets nowadays, granted. But it's real. And Pocket-lint has been fooled enough today already - we won't get fooled again.

PopularIn Phones
Oppo Find X initial review: Smartphones just got interesting again
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
Huawei might launch its first foldable smartphone ahead of Samsung
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Sony Xperia XZ3 release date, specs and rumours
Qualcomm says Apple ditched it and will use Intel modems in 2018 iPhone
Comments