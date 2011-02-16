  Motorola Droid X 2 pictures and details emerge

What you're looking at here is, supposedly, the Motorola Droid X 2 - the sequel to last year's big screen Android handset.

Although the picture is surprisingly clear for a leaked shot (the blurry lens must have been left at home for once) the details regarding the handset are a bit fuzzy.

Based on the original story from MobiZone, the X 2 was said to be packing a better screen than its predecessor, at 540x960 qHD, an Nvidia Tegra 2 dual-core 1GHz processor and the same 8-megapixel camera.

However, Engadget are saying that the X 2 (or Droid X Squared) may, in fact, be an LTE-void device that has the same screen as the Droid X on board, but an improved engine room with a 1.2GHz single-core CPU and 768MB of RAM. The original packed a single core 1GHz Texas Instruments chip backed up by 512MB of RAM.

Motorola recently announced the Tegra 2 boasting 4G capable Atrix and Bionic handsets with qHD displays, so the Engadget mentioned spec is probably more likely as it sits better in the Droid range.

But, as ever with pesky hearsay - we'll have to wait and see.