Exploding Motorola Droid hospitalises Android fan

We're sure that the bods over at Google's Mountain View HQ would be thrilled to know that the Android market is exploding, although they would probably want that boom to be a little less literal.

For a North Texas man, Aron Embry, had quite a shock when his Motorola Droid exploded just after making a call.

Yep, you read that correctly, we're not talking a loss of signal or a dropped call here, we're talking a full on bang that left Embry's ear needing four stitches.

The Droid user was had just finished a call when the incident happened. He says that he heard a loud "pop" and then felt blood trickling down his face. The glass on the smartphone had smashed, although the device was still actually working.

"Once I got to the mirror and saw it, it was only then I kind of looked at my phone and realized that the screen had appeared to burst outward," he said.

Embry was taken to the Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas where he received treatment, although luckily his hearing was unaffected.

Motorola issued a statement saying:

"Motorola's priority is, and always has been the safety of our customers, and all Motorola products are designed, manufactured and tested to meet or exceed international and local standards for consumer safety. We will reach out to the consumer and investigate this thoroughly."

We must point out that this issue is a one-off, we've not heard of any other cases of exploding Motorola handsets.

And we love the Droid (or the Milestone as it's known in the UK) - it's a smashing little phone. Boom, boom.