Motorola Olympus Tegra 2 Android handset snapped again

The last time that the Motorola handset with the codename Olympus turned up, it looked as if someone had taken the pictures with a 0.1-megapixel digital camera from the early 1990s.

But now, thanks to Gizmodo (whose source apparently picked up the handset at a flea market) we've got some nice clean shots of the behemoth Android handset, showing it off from all angles.

If you're not familiar with the Motorola Olympus allow us to fill you in:

The device is apparently sporting Nvidia's system on a chip - the Tegra 2 (like the LG Star) - and it first turned up in October, when it was certified for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and UPnP.

Its model number is MB860 and it's got Froyo on board at the moment. It's said to be slightly bigger than the Motorola Defy, so expect a screen size of more than 3.7 inches.

There's a HDMI port on board, as well as a micro-USB one too.

There's no official word on when the Motorola Olympus will be hitting the shops, but as always, we'll let you know as soon as we do.

