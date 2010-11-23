  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Motorola phone news

Motorola Olympus Tegra 2 photos leaked?

|
1/2  
Motorola Olympus Tegra 2 photos leaked?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?By Maggie Tillman

At first glance you'd be forgiven for thinking that you're looking at a blurry shot of a Motorola Defy in the image above.

But, take a closer look. Where are the Defy's volume controls? And why is the speaker panel above the logo not the usual Defy size?

Well, that's because it's not the Defy at all, but apparently the codenamed Motorola Olympus, which is rumoured, amongst other things, to be sporting Nvidia's system on a chip - the Tegra 2.

A Motorola handset with the Olympus tag first turned up in October, when it was certified for a/b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and UPnP.

At the time it wasn't clear if this was a new phone, or perhaps an evolution of the Motorola Stingray (or a new tablet) but an Engadget tipster is saying the Olympus is, in fact, the phone you see before you.

Not a lot else is known though, but fear not, Pocket-lint will keep its ear to the ground for any more Olympus grumblings and report on any emerging titbits.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. LG G7 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
  3. The best mobile phone deals for July 2018: Find the right phone deal for you
  4. Save up to £130 on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from Carphone Warehouse
  5. Compare the best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals for July 2018
  1. Super-charged Honor 10 GT with 8GB and GPU Turbo feature is real
  2. The best LG G7 ThinQ deals and SIM-free price for July 2018
  3. LG G7 ThinQ vs Huawei P20 Pro: What's the difference?
  4. LG G7 ThinQ vs LG V30 vs LG G6: What's the difference?
  5. Samsung's first Android Go phone revealed in leaked pics
Comments