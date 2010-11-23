Motorola Olympus Tegra 2 photos leaked?

At first glance you'd be forgiven for thinking that you're looking at a blurry shot of a Motorola Defy in the image above.

But, take a closer look. Where are the Defy's volume controls? And why is the speaker panel above the logo not the usual Defy size?

Well, that's because it's not the Defy at all, but apparently the codenamed Motorola Olympus, which is rumoured, amongst other things, to be sporting Nvidia's system on a chip - the Tegra 2.

A Motorola handset with the Olympus tag first turned up in October, when it was certified for a/b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and UPnP.

At the time it wasn't clear if this was a new phone, or perhaps an evolution of the Motorola Stingray (or a new tablet) but an Engadget tipster is saying the Olympus is, in fact, the phone you see before you.

Not a lot else is known though, but fear not, Pocket-lint will keep its ear to the ground for any more Olympus grumblings and report on any emerging titbits.