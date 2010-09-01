Motorola Defy defies nature

Motorola has launched a tough phone which conforms to IP67 standards, promising to be scratch, water and dust resistant, and known as the Motorola Defy.

From a design point of view the phone looks tough, but it isn't designed to be a "rugged" handset, more for those who find themselves dropping, scratching or damaging their phone all too frequently.

The Defy has a 854 x 480 pixel resolution capacitive touchscreen display measuring 3.7 inches which is finished in Gorilla Glass, again promising to be resistant to scratches.

The phone will come running Android 2.1 and Motoblur, but you will find Adobe Flash Lite included, so you'll be able to view some online videos on the move. Swype is also included for fast text entry.

Around the back is a 5-megapixel camera with an LED flash, but it only offers video capture at 640 x 480 resolution. The phone will come with an 800MHz processor with 2GB of onboard memory

The Motorola Defy will be available in Q4 in the UK, again we don't have details of which networks it will be on at this time.

