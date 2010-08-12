Limited edition R2-D2 Motorola Droid 2: Sign up now

When Pocket-lint reported that Verizon had officially announced the Motorola Droid 2 earlier this week, we also included the little golden nugget of info that there would also be a limited edition R2-D2 version hitting the online store as well.

And now, a landing page has been set up where you can register your interest for the must have Star Wars accessory of the year.

So, if you're wondering what the device will look like then wonder no more, because phonearena.com has managed to grab a sneaky picture of the device flaunting all of its astromech details.

The back features the familiar white, silver and blue cameras of R2-D2 with the camera lens being used to mimic the famous Naboo defence droid's eye.

The Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back special edition Motorola Droid 2 will only be available online in September, so make sure you register your interest if you don't want to miss out.