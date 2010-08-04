Motorola and Verizon TV tablet coming?

Motorola will launch a 10-inch Internet tablet with Verizon later this year, the FT is reporting.

The news, which is based on conversations with "people briefed on the plans" will see Motorola launch an Android powered device for those looking to watch TV outside the living room.

"The device, which will have a 10-inch screen and operate on Google’s Android software, could launch as early as this autumn in the US", says the FT.

According to the paper the new tablet will tie into Verizon's FiOS pay-TV service

According to the FT, the new device will support Adobe Flash and is expected to be "thinner and lighter than the iPad and to let users share its wireless data connection with nearby devices".

"It will be built with two cameras, one for taking photos and the other facing the user for video conferencing", reports the paper.

The FT points out that "Motorola also manufactures the TV set-top boxes for the FiOS television service".

Motorola is the latest name to be tied to launching an Internet tablet as more and more companies are being pulled into what is already becoming an incredibly lucrative market, currently only occupied by the Apple iPad.

In a recent earnings report, Apple reported that the iPad had added $3 billion to its bottom line in the first quarter on sale.