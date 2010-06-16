Motorola Droid X sees the light of day

You may remember a couple of weeks back we brought you some leaked (and very blurred) images of a Motorola Droid handset that was without a slider QWERTY keyboard? Well, even if you didn't it doesn't matter because today we can bring you more images of the device, courtesy of Engadget.

The Motorola Droid X is an absolute monster of a phone. Sure, it's not as hefty as the Dell Streak, but it's not trying to be a tablet, it's merely a huuuuge touchscreen phone.

The screen is a competition bashing 4.4-inches with a FWVGA resolution of 854 x 480. It's got a powerful 1GHz v7 ARM processor and has 8GB of storage available. The report suggests that it's running Android 2.1 with an updated version of Motoblur.

The camera is an 8-megapixel one that can also shoot 720p HD video, although the report stated that the camera features were, in fact, a little bit disappointing. We'll wait and see if Motorola cleans this up before the official launch.

Pocket-lint has been invited to the Motorola event on 23 June, so pencil that date in your diaries and check back for our hands on reports on the Droid X and maybe even the Droid 2 that we reported on recently.

