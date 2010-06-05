Motorola Droid Xtreme snapped

Droid Xtreme: that's the name you should start to get excited about if you are looking for a Motorola Droid / Milestone handset, but don't want the fuss of a slide-out keyboard.

Never heard of it? Well pictures - blurry spycam shots to be precise - have just turned up on the interweb thanks to Motorola Droid news site, Droid-life.com suggesting that it's going to be the next Motorola Android 2.1 handset for you to get excited about.

Judging by the pictures, the mobile phone will come with the same styling as the original Droid (Milestone in Europe), sport a large touchscreen display, an 8-megapixel camera on the back that sticks out beyond the rest of the case and is able to record HD video.

The images themselves show Verizon branding for the US, but don't let that make you believe that it won't be hitting the UK.

When do you think Motorola will be spilling the beans? Are you excited? Do you want a Motorola Droid "sans" keyboard? Let us know what you think in the comments below.