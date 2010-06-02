Motorola Flipout EXCLUSIVE hands-on

Motorola has announced a new Android handset on Wednesday and Pocket-lint is, of course, on hand to get a gander.

The new handset, which will sport Android 2.1 and the company's Motoblur interface, will become the latest phone to be a part of Motorola's range of handsets, and is one more notch in getting to the 20 handsets the company hopes to launch in the next 12 months.

This time, instead of a candy bar or slider design, the square Motorola Flipout will feature a QWERTY keyboard that swivels out from beneath a touchscreen.

That swivel, which is likely to be incredibly addictive for those always looking for something to play with, is also the way to answer calls.

With interchangeable covers and a "fun" interface, the company is clearly attempting to appeal to the 20-something handset owner already tempted by other, similar phones yet to be released like the HTC Wildfire and Microsoft Kin range.

Due out in July, Motorola has confirmed that the phone will be available on Orange in the UK. Other operators have yet to be announced.

We will keep you posted with a full review when handsets become available.

And those colours? Featured is Fairway Green, Saffron and Raspberry Crush, but you'll also be able to get Licorice, Brilliant Blue, Poppy Red, and White.