Motorola Milestone heads to Carphone Warehouse

The Motorola Milestone has made it out of Expansys and on to the high street with the news that it will be stocked by Carphone Warehouse.

The news, which should help the phone become a little more mainstream in the UK means that you'll be able to get the Android 2.0 handset that is the UK variant of the Motorola Droid for under £50 with a contract.

Depending on your budget, the Carphone Warehouse is offering the Millestone on 12-, 18- and 24-month contracts from £35 a month on the Orange, Vodafone and T-Mobile networks.

The Milestone goes on sale at Carphone Warehouse stores on Tuesday 2 March.

