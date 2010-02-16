Motorola Quench hands on

Motorola has followed up its recent phone launches with yet another Android powered handset at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and we were hands on to grab some photos of it in action.

The mobile phone, which will go under the name of the Motorola Quench will offer fans of Moto a chance to ditch a qwerty keyboard and some weight with what they are calling the "tablet" on stand.

Supposedly there to "quench" your thirst for all things moto (geddit) the new phone is basically a Motorola DEXT sans qwerty for you to Motoblur your way around the place. In the US it will be a T-Mobile exclusive where it will be called the CLIQ XT.

The 3G QUENCH boasts a dual microphones and noise cancellation tech, a 5-megapixel camera with autofocus and LED flash, voice-activated search, Wi-Fi access, A-GPS, stereo Bluetooth and Adobe Flash Lite for browsing.



The QUENCH with MOTOBLUR version is due to be available in various regions in Q1 2010, while in the US T-Mobile CLIQ XT will go on sale next month.

Pictures by Chris Hall and Stuart Miles