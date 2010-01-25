Motorola Motosplit revealed in spy-shot
It's only a blurry screenshot at this stage of the game, but as that's how news of some gadgets break cover, we thought we'd bring you news of the Motorola MOTOSPLIT.
Thought to be an Android handset "in the vein of the Droid", or Milestone as it's known here in Europe, the MOTOSPLIT is likely to be a high-end handset as it's rumoured to boast Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor.
Engadget suggests it's due to launch with AT&T in the third quarter of 2010, so along with the MOTOROI, recently announced for a March US launch, and the Backflip, will sit alongside the Droid in Moto's Android-powered offerings in the US.
Something similar to the "totally wild split-horizontal sliding QWERTY keyboard" has been used in other phones before - such as the Nokia 6820 - but it's quite a radical design compared to what the current crop of Android devices use.
Does the design appeal to you? Have your say in the comments box below and we'll keep you posted on all MOTOSPLIT news as we hear it.
