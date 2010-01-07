Motorola backflip: Moto's second Motoblur Android phone

Motorola has launched a second Motoblur Android powered handset on Wednesday at CES in Las Vegas and with it a new control mechanism for navigating around the screen.

Where the phone differs from the average touchscreen device is a second touchscreen panel behind the screen that means you can navigate around the screen without your fingers getting in the way.

The second screen, which works like a trackpad on a laptop, is revealed only when you backflip the QWERTY keyboard into place.

Tech specs include a 528 MHz Qualcomm MSM7201A processor, 512MB ROM, 256MB RAM, a 3.1-inch display with 320 x 480 (HVGA) resolution, 5-megapixel camera with LED flash, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.0, GPS and OS Android 1.5 with Motoblur.

The phone, which is expected out shortly, is likely to make it to the UK Motorola has confirmed.