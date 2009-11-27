  Motorola Milestone exclusive to Expansys

Further to our reports several days ago that the Motorola Milestone - formerly known as the Droid - would be arriving on 7 December, it's been confirmed that online retailer eXpansys will get an exclusive on the phone until the end of the year.

Previously, retailers Clove and Super eTrader were listing the handset as available for preorder, but Clove has now taken its page for the device offline, suggesting this represents a last-minute deal that eXpansys has made with Motorola. Super eTrader's page for the handset remains online, claiming "stock due 7 December".

eXpansys has bumped up the price for the handset - Super eTrader was offering it for £425, and Clove had the handset for £401, but eXpansys is charging a whopping- £450. Delivery costs an additional £6.61. It's being offered SIM-free and unlocked, and the exclusivity means that it won't be available bundled with a contract until early in the new year.

We've already posted a full review of the US variant of the handset, which is identical in everything but name. We rated it 9/10, praising the docking station, the ease of setup and the sheer list of tech specs. Stay tuned for more info on network deals, which we'll reveal as soon as we get them.

UPDATE: Treeman has pointed out in the comments that if you put the handset into the basket, you get the option of an 18-month £35/m T-Mobile contract. The phone itself costs £50 if you do things that way. We're trying to get in touch with T-Mobile to find out whether this deal will be offered on its site too.