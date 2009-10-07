  Microsoft Windows Phones: What phones are available

Microsoft has officially launched Windows 6.5 or Windows Phone to you and me on Tuesday, but what phones can you get with the new operating system and what phone can you upgrade?

If you've already bought a HTC Touch Diamond II, HTC Touch Pro II, HTC Snap S552 or Toshiba TG01 WP, you can upgrade today via the HTC and Toshiba websites bringing you all the new features without having to buy a new handset.

If you want to upgrade your handset, here is the official list from Redmond of what you can get your hands on now and in the near future:

HTC Pure from AT&T

HTC Imagio from Verizon Wireless

Samsung Intrepid from Sprint, available 11 Oct, 2009

HTC Tilt 2 from AT&T, available in the coming weeks

MDA Vario V, MDA Compact V and HTC Touch2 and the Samsung Omnia II from Deutsche Telekom in select European markets

HTC HD2 from Orange, available in the coming weeks in France

HTC Touch2 from Orange, available in the coming weeks in France, Spain, Switzerland and Romania

A software update for the HTC Touch Pro2 from Orange, available in the coming weeks in France, U.K. and Romania

Samsung Omnia II from Orange, available in the coming weeks in Poland, Switzerland and Slovakia and from early December in France

Samsung Omnia LITE from Orange, available in the coming weeks in France and Spain

Samsung Omnia PRO B7320 from Orange, available in the coming weeks in France and the U.K.

Toshiba TG01 W from Orange, available as an update to the TG01 in the coming weeks in France, the U.K., Switzerland and Romania

LG GM750 and Samsung Omnia II from SFR in France

TMN Bluebelt 2 and TMN Silverbelt, made by ZTE Corp., from TMN in Portugal

Samsung Omnia II and Omnia LITE from TMN in Portugal

HTC Touch Diamond2 from Vodafone in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Australia, South Africa and Central Europe

HTC Touch Pro2 from Vodafone in the U.K. and Switzerland

LG GM750 from Vodafone in Germany, the U.K., Spain and the Netherlands

Samsung Omnia available in the coming weeks from TIM Brasil

Samsung Omnia II, Omnia LITE, Omnia PRO B7320, Omnia PRO B7330 and Omnia PRO B7610 available in October

ZTE X60 from China Unicom

HTC Touch Diamond2 from Telstra