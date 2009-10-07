Microsoft Windows Phones: What phones are available
Microsoft has officially launched Windows 6.5 or Windows Phone to you and me on Tuesday, but what phones can you get with the new operating system and what phone can you upgrade?
If you've already bought a HTC Touch Diamond II, HTC Touch Pro II, HTC Snap S552 or Toshiba TG01 WP, you can upgrade today via the HTC and Toshiba websites bringing you all the new features without having to buy a new handset.
If you want to upgrade your handset, here is the official list from Redmond of what you can get your hands on now and in the near future:
New handsets in the UK
- HTC Touch II from T-Mobile and Carphone Warehouse
- HTC Touch HD II from O2 and Carphone Warehouse
- LG GM750 from Vodafone
- Samsung Omnia II and Samsung Omnia Lite from Carphone Warehouse
- Samsung Omnia Pro - B7730 from Carphone Warehouse on 30 October
- Sony Ericsson X2 from Vodafone on 30 October
- Samsung Omnia Pro B7610 from O2 on 30 November
New handsets in North America
- HTC Pure from AT&T
- HTC Imagio from Verizon Wireless
- Samsung Intrepid from Sprint, available 11 Oct, 2009
- HTC Tilt 2 from AT&T, available in the coming weeks
In Europe
- MDA Vario V, MDA Compact V and HTC Touch2 and the Samsung Omnia II from Deutsche Telekom in select European markets
- HTC HD2 from Orange, available in the coming weeks in France
- HTC Touch2 from Orange, available in the coming weeks in France, Spain, Switzerland and Romania
- A software update for the HTC Touch Pro2 from Orange, available in the coming weeks in France, U.K. and Romania
- Samsung Omnia II from Orange, available in the coming weeks in Poland, Switzerland and Slovakia and from early December in France
- Samsung Omnia LITE from Orange, available in the coming weeks in France and Spain
- Samsung Omnia PRO B7320 from Orange, available in the coming weeks in France and the U.K.
- Toshiba TG01 W from Orange, available as an update to the TG01 in the coming weeks in France, the U.K., Switzerland and Romania
- LG GM750 and Samsung Omnia II from SFR in France
- TMN Bluebelt 2 and TMN Silverbelt, made by ZTE Corp., from TMN in Portugal
- Samsung Omnia II and Omnia LITE from TMN in Portugal
- HTC Touch Diamond2 from Vodafone in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Australia, South Africa and Central Europe
- HTC Touch Pro2 from Vodafone in the U.K. and Switzerland
- LG GM750 from Vodafone in Germany, the U.K., Spain and the Netherlands
In Latin America
- Samsung Omnia available in the coming weeks from TIM Brasil
Open market in Europe:
- Samsung Omnia II, Omnia LITE, Omnia PRO B7320, Omnia PRO B7330 and Omnia PRO B7610 available in October
In Asia
- ZTE X60 from China Unicom
- HTC Touch Diamond2 from Telstra
Open market in Asia
- Acer beTouch E100, beTouch E101, beTouch E200 and Acer neoTouch
- Garmin-ASUS nüvifone M20
- HTC Snap, HTC Touch Pro2, HTC Touch Diamond2 and HTC Touch2
- LG GM730 and LG GM550
- Samsung Omnia II and Samsung Omnia PRO B7320, Omnia PRO B7330
Handsets that can be upgraded from 6.1 to 6.5
- HTC Touch Diamond II from T-Mobile and Carphone Warehouse
- HTC Touch Pro II from Vodafone on 14 October
- HTC Snap S552
- Toshiba TG01 WP from Orange
