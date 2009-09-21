Windows XP phone gets details, pictures

The Windows XP handset which Pocket-lint brought you news of earlier in the year has been fleshed out with a little more information, including full specs for the device and some promotional images. The xpPhone, as it's called, also has the ability to make video calls.

The device has an AMD Super Mobile CPI, upto 1GB of RAM, hard disk options from 30GB to 120GB, solid state drive options from 8GB to 64GB, a 4.8-inch TFT running at 800 x 480, Wi-Fi b/g, optional WiMax, Bluetooth and a GPS unit.

It also comes equipped with a 1.3-megapixel camera, headphone jack, microphone jack, VGA-out docking connector and a USB port. The battery should run you 5 hours of talktime, and 12 hours of standby time on paper - though the company admits that'll only translate to 7 hours of "real life" usage.

The company behind it, In Technology, is calling the device a "three-in-one pocketable mobile terminal" - the three being mobile phone, notebook PC and GPS unit. It supports all three 3G standards globally, and can wake from standby to receive SMS and calls.

It comes in black, white, red and silver, but what isn't clear is when the handset will be available outside of China. We'll keep you posted on that one.