  Windows Mobile App Store detailed

Over in New Zealand, Microsoft's Tech.Ed conference is taking place and a Windows Mobile app developer has relayed some details of how everything will work in the marketplace to the rest of the world - including that there'll be a kill switch for naughty applications that'll remove them from your phone.

Apple, Google and Palm have similar policies for their app store, though there's the problem of paid apps - Microsoft doesn't guarantee that it'll refund you the cost of the app. Analysts think it's unlikely, however, that Microsoft will take as draconian an approach as Apple does to its App Store.

Some other bits of info have been unveiled - It costs $99 to enrol your first five applications, and then $99 for each app after that. Upgrades are free. Revenue sharing is 70/30. No mapping/routing apps will be permitted. Apps can be reinstalled up to five times and developers are able to specify hardware requirements for their apps.

It'll be interesting to see how successful Microsoft's platform is - historically development for Windows Mobile has been strong, but since Apple's entry into the market the game has changed. Android is now the only platform that's able to really compete with Apple's volume of apps.