Mozilla Fennec for Windows Mobile sees alpha release

Following the news we brought you of the pre-alpha release, Mozilla has announced that Fennec Alpha 1 for Windows Mobile 6 is available for download by developers and testers.

An early developer release intended for testing purposes only, changes have been made with "JeMalloc", the memory management library, ported to Windows CE and turned on for Fennec.

Fennec's user interface controls have been rebuilt to be entirely CSS based, something Mozilla says will allow them to more easily adjust the UI for various screen sizes and resolutions in the future.

This release also supports add-ons, described as "integral to promoting openness and innovation on the web and are unique to Fennec in the mobile space".

Mozilla says the look and feel "will continue to evolve as we develop the product, but this release should give uses a sense of the direction it's going in".

