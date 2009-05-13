  1. Home
Microsoft Twitter rumours from fake account

|
The news we brought you on Tuesday that an official Microsoft Twitter account was issuing strong hints towards a possible iPhone rival, and Zune refreshes, is completely untrue.

The Twitter account from which the tweets came, although linked to and discovered through Microsoft's official Office 2010 website, is in fact a fake account.

Although Microsoft has not explained how they managed to link to the wrong account, it's now been revealed that @officethemovie is the fake with the correct account - with decidedly less Zune rumours - @Office2010Movie.

The Microsoft pretender, that has hinted at new Zunes, as well as a product to rival the iPhone and Palm Pre, has since come clean with another tweet, revealing that it was all somehow a way to get a point across to Apple about iPhone piracy.

