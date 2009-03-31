  Microsoft announces new Windows Phone applications

Microsoft has announced new Windows Phone applications, partners for future launches and new designer wallpaper themes for its mobile platform at the CTIA Wireless event in the States.

Headlining the news, the company has revealed that EA Mobile and MySpace plan to offer Windows Marketplace for Mobile games and applications.

Other companies signed up include AccuWeather.com, The Associated Press, CNBC, Facebook, Gameloft, Glu Mobile, Namco, SlingMedia and Netflix and Pandora.

Microsoft says the applications "will provide new and unique gaming, social networking, media, utility and personal productivity experiences for the next generation of Windows phones".

Partnerships with the Design Museum London and Council of Fashion Designers of America will see Microsoft offering a variety of free designer themes due to be revealed in the coming months.

In addition, Microsoft's "Theme Generator" will let Windows phone users pick images from their PC to set as background images.

As well as MySpace getting involved, with their app (that will be pre-loaded on LG phones) due this summer, Microsoft has created a new Facebook application itself that will be available for Windows phones for free in April.

Microsoft also announced that Windows Live for Mobile will be available for free download this week for customers in 25 languages.

Finally, Microsoft has also launched a new and improved beta version of Windows Live Hotmail available through a mobile web browser.