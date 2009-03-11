  Microsoft reveals developer terms for Marketplace apps

Microsoft has announced details about how developers can sell applications for Windows phones through Windows Marketplace for Mobile, the new app store due to be available with Windows Mobile 6.5.

Developers who sell applications through Windows Marketplace for Mobile will receive 70% of the revenue from the sales of each application.

Developers can choose to distribute their apps at no cost, or can set their own pricing for each market with the Marketplace due to launch in 29 countries initially.

Microsoft will charge $99 per year registration fee and a $99 fee per app, although in the store's first year, up to five applications can be submitted for free.

Microsoft promises more details when "registration doors" open in the spring, and say developers will be able to start submitting their applications later this summer.