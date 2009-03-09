  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft phone news

Holding page for Microsoft Marketplace goes live

|
  Holding page for Microsoft Marketplace goes live
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

The holding page for Microsoft's nattily-named "Windows Marketplace for Mobile" has gone live.

Stating just "coming soon", the site says the service will be "putting applications at your fingertips that make life more fun".

The online offering will let users "discover free and premium apps", "download instantly to your phone" and "shop securely from anywhere", confirming the store will be web-based.

At launch Microsoft said it wanted to create a central place for Windows Mobile apps:

"We currently have 20,000 applications available for Windows Mobile devices", said James Blamey, group product manager for Microsoft mobile communications business. "It would be good to get that choice to phone users easily".

Microsoft has not confirmed a date for the official opening of the Marketplace for Mobile app store, it was previously said to be in time for Christmas 2009, although with the holding page live already, perhaps the plan is to launch sooner.

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  4. O2 to give customers up to 12 months of free Netflix
  5. Guess how many OnePlus 6 phones were sold in just 22 days
  1. Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone could cost nearly $2,000 at launch
  2. 2018 iPhones to support faster charging technology, says report
  3. Google to let Pixel owners toggle between dark or light launcher theme
  4. Huawei announces 6 million P20 smartphones sold: What's all the fuss about?
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colour options revealed, which is your favourite?
Comments