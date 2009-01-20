  Ballmer to head Microsoft's MWC press conference

Microsoft has confirmed its presence at this year's Mobile World Congress event with the news that Steve Ballmer, the CEO of Microsoft, will be taking the stage for a press conference.

Mobile World Congress takes place in February in Barcelona - this year it's from the 16th to the 19th with the Microsoft speech on the opening day - and will see European news for the Palm Pre, among other big launches.

Microsoft says: "Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer will highlight the company's latest innovations and partnerships, as well as share insights on the company's strategies and approaches that will enable more opportunities for mobile operators and device manufacturers to deliver exciting solutions for consumers and mobile workers".

For Ballmer to attend the press conference, along with Andrew Lees, senior vice president of Microsoft's mobile communications business, it could indicate big news from Microsoft. Last year Robie Bach delivered the speech.

Microsoft is not giving away any snippets or hints as to the content of the speech other than a brief "wherever life takes you" graphic on the press conference invite.

If current rumours are to be believed then the company is planning new Live-branded mobile services that will rival Apple's online MobileMe offering and will see mobile data syncing moving to the cloud.

Pocket-lint will be bringing you extensive coverage of the show with live news, first looks, pictures and video starting from the 15 February.