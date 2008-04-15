  1. Home
Microsoft completes Danger purchase, creates new division

Microsoft has announced it has completed its acquisition of Danger Inc, the creators of the software behind the popular Sidekick mobile phones.

Danger will become a part of the new, consumer-facing Premium Mobile Experiences (PMX) team, a group within the Mobile Communications Business (MCB) of the Entertainment and Devices Division at Microsoft.

Microsoft says the "combined force" of Danger and Microsoft strengthens the company's ability to provide innovative mobile experiences to more consumers.

Roz Ho, boss of the new group says: "We imagine a mobile experience that embraces sharing and celebrating relationships and personal moments".

"Combining Danger and Microsoft talents together in the Premium Mobile Experiences team is how we're going to deliver cool, new, fun mobile experiences to consumers. We want people to smile every time they look at their phone."

