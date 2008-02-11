  1. Home
Microsoft boast 14.5m Windows Mobile handsets sold in last 6 months

|
Microsoft has fired warning shot to Apple that it has a long way to go before being able to complete with the company in the mobile phone space.

At the company's press conference at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Microsoft announced its sales figures of Windows Mobile devices in the last 6 months.

The number? 14.3 million units worldwide from makers such as Samsung, LG, and HTC.

The number, as the spokesperson for Microsoft acknowledged was "ahead of RIM and of course Apple's iPhone".

Apple's iPhone has, according to Apple, sold 4 million handsets in the same time although the company has refused to break out sales in the UK.

Devices helping the company reach this figure, which Microsoft say will reach 20 million by June, include the HTC Touch and the Samsung BlackJack.

Both handsets join Microsoft's self titled "Platinum club" which is awarded to products that have sold over 1 million units.

In fact the HTC Touch, Microsoft says, has sold over 2 million units around the world.

Nokia has revealed today that it has shifted 7 million Nokia N95s.

