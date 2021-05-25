Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Microsoft phone news

Surface Duo can turn into Xbox Game Pass console with touch controls

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Microsoft Surface Duo can turn into Xbox Game Pass console with touch controls
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's Surface Duo folding phone tablet hybrid has occupied a curious place in the market ever since its release, and it isn't getting any less niche of a proposition with time. With a unique design and two screens, it's a potentially hugely useful bit of kit.

It's also, though, slightly long in the tooth when it comes to specs, having been first detailed long before its release but never upgraded internally in the intervening time. Still, Microsoft clearly isn't giving up on its interesting little device. 

Panos Panay has taken to Twitter to announce an update for the phone which brings a new level of integration with Microsoft's big gaming thrust - Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The membership brings with it the ability to stream Xbox games on your phone.

Until now, though, it hasn't been able to take advantage of the Surface Duo's two screens. The update, though, brings integrated and specific touch controls to the Duo for more than 50 Game Pass titles, making them more fun to play.

It's a really nice touch that quite rightly takes advantage of the fact that Microsoft has its hands on the levers for all things Game Pass, just as it does for all things Surface Duo - it might as well make the most of the connection. 

Google I/O 2021 special, Android 12, Wear OS and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 104
Google I/O 2021 special, Android 12, Wear OS and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 104 By Rik Henderson ·

Whether it'll persuade anyone who hasn't yet bought a Duo to fork out for it isn't quite as clear, although recent price cuts are likely to also entice a few more people to take the plunge. 

squirrel_widget_333797

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.
Recommended for you
Google Pixel 6 Pro release date, rumours, features and specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro release date, rumours, features and specs By Britta O'Boyle ·
Google Pixel 6 takes its turn in a stunning design leak
Google Pixel 6 takes its turn in a stunning design leak By Chris Hall ·
How to get your iPhone camera flash to light up for notifications
How to get your iPhone camera flash to light up for notifications By Britta O'Boyle ·