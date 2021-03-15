(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's high-end dual-screen phone, the Surface Duo, is due for an annual update. And, according to a new report, the second-generation Android phone might launch in a matter of months.

Windows Latest has claimed the company is already working on an updated model. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the development, the report claimed the Surface Duo 2 has been in the works since the second half of 2020, and it is scheduled to launch in the autumn of 2021.

Keep in mind Microsoft is thought to be planning a new Surface Laptop 4 for April and a Surface Pro 8 for this autumn, too.

Surface Duo 2 will likely offer a faster processor, 5G, an improved camera, and an overhauled software experience and camera app. Microsoft is adding more engineers to the Surface Duo 2 team, and multiple job listings suggest it wants to “deliver a mobile user experience” that brings the best of Microsoft to Android.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 15 March 2021

Microsoft is even reportedly contributing to the development of Android. It has been testing a new “Obscured Regions” API that adds information about regions of the display that may be obscured by other tasks or the user interface.

Little else is known about the Surface Duo 2 at this point, but check out our guide on the Surface Duo for more information in the meantime.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.