(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft might update its new Surface Duo soon. A report has provided some details on the features coming in the update. It's supposed to be the first monthly software patch and feature update planned for Microsoft's new Android dual-screen smartphone.

Dubbed the October update, it will be mostly camera-focused, according to Windows Latest, which has a good track record at leaking all-things Microsoft.

For instance, it might include an AI-based optimiser feature, called Image Refiner, as well as a Photo Solid feature, which another Microsoft watcher, MS Poweruser, wondered whether it could be related to a separate 3D scanning feature Microsoft is developing. Other features supposedly include improved electronic image stabilisation, a live preview of the HDR image without any shutter lag, and support for Multi-Frame support.

All these new tricks are apparently being tested right now. Microsoft is also reportedly hoping to fix performance issues with gestures and app crashes.

Microsoft first revealed the Surface Duo last October, but with the warning that it wouldn't be on sale for some time to come. It finally launched in the US in September and is available from AT&T, Microsoft Store, and Best Buy. There are no details on a Surface Duo release date in the UK or elsewhere.

The device is expensive - $1,399 - but isn't ridiculous compared to high-capacity versions of rivals such as the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.