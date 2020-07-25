Microsoft likely plans to launch the Surface Duo soon, as it's been showing off the Android-powered, dual-screen device on Twitter. Plus, it just surfaced in Federal Communication Commission and Bluetooth SIG certification listings. These types of listings usually precede launches by a matter of weeks or days.

Microsoft first unveiled the Surface Duo at a press event in New York City last October. It did not confirm specs at the time, but leaks indicate it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and two 5.6-inch displays. While it was originally supposed to launch by holiday 2020, the most recent rumours point to a July release date. Perhaps the new listings indicate Microsoft will indeed launch the Duo in the coming days.

Surface chief Panos Panay did recently tease the device on Twitter, and Microsoft’s Frank Shaw also posted a photo of the Duo in July.

Keep in mind Microsoft has reportedly pushed back its Windows 10X operating system and its dual-screen plans to 2021 and beyond. The Verge, however, believes Microsoft planned to focus on Surface Duo at Build 2020. The pandemic altered those plans, but it now hopes to "ship the device" in September.

Phone leaker Evan Blass, who often accurately leaks marketing materials, has also suggested the Surface Duo will appear soon on AT&T’s network in the US.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.