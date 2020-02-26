Microsoft has provided few details about how Android will work or function on the Surface Duo. But a newly leaked video is finally providing a closer look - for at least one software feature on the dual-screen device, anyway.

Twitter user WalkingCat shared a leaked video that covers a “peek” feature for the Surface Duo. It shows a user can partially unfold the device in order to glance at notifications, like incoming calls. Android notifications appear on the right side of the display, and you can preview and dismiss them without needing to completely open the Surface Duo. This eliminates the need for a third screen on the outside.

For call notifications, specifically, you can also open the Surface Duo fully to accept an incoming call. We assume closing it will reject the call.

Microsoft unveiled its Surface Duo alongside the Surface Neo last year, and the company is believed to be prepping a Build 2020 announcement on the dual-screen devices. Microsoft recently demoed the Surface Duo, but we're hoping to learn more about availability at its conference in May.

Build is typically for developers, so expect Microsoft to focus on its plans for dual-screen apps on Android and Windows 10X. It'll likely use the show to entice developers into building new apps or getting their existing apps ready for the Duo and Neo's launch later this year.