  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft phone news

Your Phone app brings enhanced Android notifications to your Windows 10 desktop

|
Pocket-lint Your Phone app brings enhanced Android notifications to your Windows 10 desktop
Pocket-lint Podcast episode 8: Our top 3 ANC headphones to buy now, Wizards Unite and more
Pocket-lint Podcast episode 8: Our top 3 ANC headphones to buy now, Wizards Unite and more

Microsoft is moving to better support Android phone notifications, rolling out an update to the Your Phone app.

The update will bring all notifications to your desktop and allow you to act on them, mirroring the experience that you'd get on your phone.

Your Phone was announced in 2018 forming a tighter synchronisation between Windows 10 and Android, allowing, for example, access to recent photos on your phone. The addition of notifications was announced in April for Windows Insiders, meaning you could dismiss notifications on your PC and have that reflected on the phone.

It now looks like it's rolling out to everyone, with Thurrott reporting that it's going to introduce a new feature called "notification chasing". This will mirror the phone experience so you can take action - and in the future will also support Android's quick notifications. The update is expected to be available to all by 9 July.

Apple has the upper hand within its ecosystem, offering a tight experience across its platforms and the update to Your Phone is the latest step in getting the diverse Android ecosystem working with Windows. Google too is at a disadvantage - while Android and Chrome share a lot, there's still a disparity in how the two systems operate.

This isn't the first or only way to get Android notifications on your PC (Cortana could also do it) - and in reality - whether those notifications matter or not is a different story, given that many apps and services might also be running natively on your PC.

However, if you're looking for a closer experience between Android and Windows, then Your Phone might be it. 

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Microsoft Google Phones Laptops
PopularIn Phones
Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro release date, specs, features and rumours
What does Huawei's trade ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?
Huawei European president: We're committed to customers, innovation and Android
Samsung to announce Galaxy Note 10 and new S Pen on 7 August
Vodafone's 5G network is now live in seven UK cities
Three bids for 5G domination over EE and Vodafone: The underdog bites back