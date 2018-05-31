Microsoft Surface Phone back on the cards; Windows 10 on ARM, Snapdragon 850 SoC

Rumours regarding a Microsoft Surface Phone have been thin on the ground for the past couple of years, but the rumour mill has started churning away again thanks to Winfuture.de. The German website has laid its hands on several Qualcomm documents, which reveal information suggesting Dell is now working on a Surface Phone that will be powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor and will run Windows 10 on ARM.

The Surface Phone, currently codenamed Januss, is said to have three screens, two on the inside of a foldable body and one on the outside so it can still be used when it's folded shut. However, this form factor has yet to be confirmed so is subject to change. Winfuture is more confident in its claims of the Phone using a Snapdragon 850 processor, which is more of a refreshed SD845 with a higher 3.0GHz running speed, than a brand new processor.

Other features of the Surface Phone include an LTE modem, several cameras, USC-C port, accelerometer and gyroscope.

1/2 Winfuture

The SD850 processor is said to feature in other Windows 10 on ARM devices in the second half of 2018, suggesting that Dell may not be alone in producing a Surface Phone, but other OEMs may be involved, too. We can also expect other notebooks and 2-in-1 devices to feature the processor.

As with all rumours, this should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, especially as previous rumours of a Surface Phone have come and gone. We do believe the claims are more legitimate this time round, but we obviously have to wait to hear anything official from Microsoft, Dell or any other OEM involved with the project.