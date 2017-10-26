Microsoft is making a Courier-like foldable phone for digital scribbling

Microsoft is rumoured to be working on a new type of mobile device.

According to report from Windows Central, it will be a Windows 10-powered device with pen and digital-ink functionality. Past reports have referred to Microsoft's next mobile device as "Andromeda", and now, Windows Central is describing that device as a foldable tablet designed to be pocketable when folded, sort of like a phone. It will even have calling and texting capabilities.

However, it is not supposed to be a smartphone replacement. Instead, it'll be a mobile device similar to Microsoft Courier, a weird piece of hardware that never made it to consumers. So, Windows Central said, Andromeda will be a "digital pocket notebook". One prototype apparently opens to a notebook app tied to OneNote, and it supports all inking options through Windows Ink.

The notebook app can mimic writing in a real notebook, and it can display virtual pages spread across the foldable device. But because it has Windows 10, the device features a Start screen and menu. It can also run apps like Edge or Photos. Andromeda will likely run ARM and ship with the latest Snapdragon chips when it launches, but it reportedly won't be for the average consumer.

Microsoft wants to create a new market for people who need a digital journal, so think education and the enterprise. It's unclear if it'll be Surface-branded device, but Windows Central speculated it could be called "Surface Note" or "Surface Journal". Mind you, we still don't know a lot about Andromeda, including whether it has unified screen that folds or separate ones with a hinge.

We also don't know specs, dimensions, design, or price. However, if the device ever does come to market, it'll happen in 2018 or later.