Windows Phone is dead, Microsoft admits in tweet
- No new hardware or software
- Will continue to fix bugs and security holes
Microsoft has finally given up on Windows Phone. At least, when it comes to new updates or hardware.
The company's Windows 10 head, Joe Belfiore, has posted on his own Twitter account that while there will be patches to fix bugs and plug security holes, there are no plans to make any more Windows handsets or new versions of the software specifically for mobile.
Of course we'll continue to support the platform.. bug fixes, security updates, etc. But building new features/hw aren't the focus. ???? https://t.co/0CH9TZdIFu— Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) October 8, 2017
He cited the lack of app developer support as to why the platform has failed.
We have tried VERY HARD to incent app devs. Paid money.. wrote apps 4 them.. but volume of users is too low for most companies to invest. ☹️ https://t.co/ePsySxR3LB— Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) October 8, 2017
This comes soon after Microsoft released a version of its Edge web browser for iOS and Android. And although it has always supported the rival operating systems with apps, a recent, major upgrade to its Arrow launcher for Android showed the company is willing to increase its efforts in development for other platforms.
It seemed, to some, to be the final confirmation of defeat. Now we have the official confirmation to boot.
