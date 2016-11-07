Are these images of the Microsoft Surface phone?

Microsoft has allegedly been working on a Surface Phone for some time now. The phone would run a full version of Windows 10, rather than Windows 10 Mobile that's found on some Lumia device today.

There was speculation that Microsoft may have unveiled the Surface Phone, or at least revealed more details, at its recent hardware event that saw the launch of the Surface Book i7 and Surface Studio.

Now though, usually reliable leakster Evan Blass has shared some images on Twitter showing a smartphone running Windows 10. It's not clear or confirmed that it's the Microsoft Surface phone and some media outlets have suggested it's a Windows Phone made by Dell.

Either way, it's not a concept, as Blass confirmed to Tom Warren of The Verge that the phone is "much more than a concept" and shared some lifestyle images of the phone. The fact there are lifestyle images of the device all but confirm its existence.

No further details about the phone have been shared, such as which company is making it and what specs it will have, but if it is the Surface Phone, many expect it to come with an Intel processor. Of course, there's also no word on when the new phone could be announced or released, but hopefully we'll have more details soon.