How to get the Windows 10 Mobile Anniversary Update rolling out now

- Microsoft begins rolling out the update for mobile devices

- Includes some of the new features found in the PC update

- You can now check to see if the update is ready for you

Microsoft released the Anniversary Update for Windows 10 PCs earlier this month, and at the time, it said the update would arrive for Windows 10 mobile devices "in the coming weeks". The update is now rolling out.

Microsoft confirmed on 16 August that it began releasing the update for Windows 10 mobile devices. It's not quite as feature-rich as the desktop version, but it does include features like a camera shortcut and media controls on the lock screen, a new Skype app, changes to the settings menu, and support for fingerprint readers. You also get more new emoji to choose from.

Here's everything you need to know about the update, including how to get it.

Windows 10 Mobile Anniversary Update: When will you get it?

Microsoft said the availability of this update will vary depending on "manufacturer, model, country or region, mobile operator or service provider, hardware limitations, and other factors". If you have an unlocked Windows 10 mobile device, you're likely get the update sooner rather than later.

Windows 10 Mobile Anniversary Update: How can you get it?

To manually check if it's available for your smartphone, go to Settings, then Update & security, then Phone update, and tap on Check for updates.

Windows 10 Mobile Anniversary Update: What does it feature?

Head over to Microsoft's Anniversary Update hub on its blog for more details about what the update features. Also, thanks to ChangeWindows, you can view a comprehensive list of the new features available in the Anniversary Update for Windows 10 Mobile (build 14393.x).

