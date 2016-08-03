Windows 10 Mobile Anniversary Update: Release date confirmed

Microsoft seems to have accidentally revealed when the next major update for Windows 10 Mobile will arrive.

The company released the Anniversary Update for Windows 10 machines on 2 August, without an exact date for when the mobile version of that update would roll out for phones, but thanks to Microsoft's official India Twitter account for Lumia, we may have an answer.

Microsoft revealed via a tweet on Tuesday that it is planning to launch the software update on 9 August, meaning phones that are eligible for the update should start receiving it next week. Neowin captured the tweet before it was quickly deleted. It's unclear if the tweet was published by a mistake or if it's simply incorrect, though we've reached out to Microsoft for more information.

When Microsoft launched the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, it said the update would arrive for Windows 10 Mobile "in the coming weeks", which isn't exactly a specific time, but we can assume it should land before the end of summer.

Update: Although Lumia India deleted its original tweet, it has since replied to questions about the Anniversary Update, confirming Microsoft will gradually roll out the Windows 10 Mobile version of the update on 2 August.

@prasumoholkar (1/3)That's a great question! Microsoft roll out the new update August 2 gradually, meaning it will take time for the update — Lumia India (@LumiaIndia) August 3, 2016

Keep in mind not all phones will be eligible. You can see a list of supported devices from here.