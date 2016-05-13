Microsoft will soon add fingerprint scanner support to Windows 10 Mobile

Microsoft only sold 2.3 million Lumias last quarter, so it's cooking up ways to make Windows 10 Mobile better, such as including support for biometrics.

While it sounds like Microsoft has moved plenty of Lumia devices lately, keep it mind that sales figure from last quarter was a whopping 73 per cent drop from the same period last year. Also, for comparison, Apple sold 13 million iPhone 6S handsets its opening weekend. Microsoft should therefore rethink its smartphone strategy, and according to a presentation it gave during the WinHEC conference this week, it's doing just that.

The Redmond-based company is planning to support fingerprint scanners for the first time in Windows 10 Mobile starting this summer. We've already seen Microsoft usher in support for facial recognition via Windows Hello. However, fingerprint scanning really is the go-to standard among flagship smartphones these days, so in order to compete with Apple, Samsung, HTC, and others, it'll finally add support fingerprint scanners soon.



Support for the biometric check will arrive through the Anniversary Update for Windows 10 Mobile. Phone makers will still need to launch Windows phones with fingerprint readers, of course, and apparently, HP's Elite x3 will be among the first Windows 10 phones to offer one.

As for when you can expect the Anniversary Update to hit, Microsoft is expected to release it for both desktop and mobile in late July.