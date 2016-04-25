Microsoft Surface Phone might be first to bring 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon 830

The Microsoft Surface Phone could come packing some world-first specs that blow away anything out there right now. Namely that's 8GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 CPU.

Before getting too excited know that these claims are based on a Windows 10 compatibility listing. Found on Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements page is a list of compatible chipsets for Windows 10, and here Forbes found the MSM8998. This is thought to be Qualcomm's next flagship CPU, the Snapdragon 830.

It was from that Snapdragon 830 CPU find that the jump to 8GB of RAM was made, as this chip is expected, by analysts, to support that much.

While all these presumptions require a little hope, that 8GB of RAM is very possible. Microsoft is focusing on a single platform in Windows 10 that works across hardware. Where smartphones are the weakest it makes sense to bulk performance there so Windows 10 can be all it can be in all hardware guises.

Samsung is also rumoured to push out as much as 8GB of RAM in its next Galaxy Note 6 phablet smartphone.

This much RAM, which would put these handsets above some computers for specs, is starting to make sense for gaming, multitasking and video editing support. Since Windows 10 can be used with Continuum to make the smartphone a PC, effectively, the more RAM the better.

Expect to see more on the Microsoft Surface phone as the expected announcement in October gets nearer.

