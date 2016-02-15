Microsoft Lumia 650 official: Windows 10 slim build for slim wallets

Microsoft has officially taken the covers off its latest Lumia 650 smartphone that will be putting its Windows 10 operating system into more pockets.

Microsoft has already released its Lumia 950, 950 XL and 550, but the 650 is the first handset for 2016. It aims to offer an affordable way to get Windows 10 while still delivering a slim and metallic build quality.

The Lumia 650 features a 5-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution. Microsoft says this is "bright and crisp" and that "colour pops" while blacks are "deep and clear".

This screen sits within an anodised aluminium frame that allows for a removable battery and microSD access. The handset weighs in at 122g and is 6.9mm thin.

On the rear is an 8-megapixel camera while the front features a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera. Both work with the many camera lenses that Microsoft has on offer to download for free using Windows 10.

Of course you can expect all the Windows 10 software perks like Cortana voice assistant, Microsoft Office 365 suite and cloud storage via OneDrive.

The handset is also aimed at business users as it, "also allows IT to test the latest Windows 10 Mobile updates against critical line of business systems and apps, before you distribute to end users via MDM".

The Microsoft Lumia 650 will be available in Europe from 18 February from £150.

READ: Which Windows Phone is right for you? Microsoft Lumia 650 vs 550 vs 950 vs 950 XL