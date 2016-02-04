Microsoft Lumia 650 press image leak confirms it's on its way
- Windows 10 on a budget
- Expected to be announced later this month
- Could be last Lumia phone
A press image of the Microsoft Lumia 650 smartphone has leaked online, suggesting that it will be announced imminently.
Posted on Twitter by @evleaks, the "official" picture shows a low-range handset that looks remarkably similar to the real world shot that appeared in January. Once again, there are also suggestions that the 650 could be the last Lumia handset made by Microsoft.
That would seem at odds with the rumours about a potential Lumia 750 and even an 850, if that hasn't been cancelled - the jury is out on that one. However, the death of the Lumia brand continues to be discussed, with many believing that the company will switch to its tablet branding instead, naming forthcoming handsets "Surface phones".
READ: Amazing pics of Microsoft Lumia 850 appear, shame it might never be released
In relation to the Lumia 650, the leaker doesn't reveal any further details. Previous rumours though say that it is firmly routed in the budget category.
Formerly leaked specifications reveal that it will have a 5-inch 1280 x 720 HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor and 1GB of RAM. It will support wireless charging, they say, and have a 2,000mAh battery.
It won't change the world therefore. We'd be sad if that was the way Microsoft chose to go out on Lumia.
Either way, it is likely we'll find out for sure in or around Mobile World Congress at the end of the month.
