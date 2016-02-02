Amazing pics of Microsoft Lumia 850 appear, shame it might never be released

While rumours of a mid-range Microsoft Lumia 750 abound, those focused on a slightly higher-up-the-range Lumia 850 seem to be petering out. At least, that's what we thought.

Many claim that Microsoft will not be unveiling a Lumia 850 Windows 10 device any time soon. Indeed, more than one source states that although the company had planned for such a phone, it has since been cancelled.

However, new pictures have emerged of a device that is claimed to be that handset - the elusive Microsoft "Honjo". And what's more, they show a tasty-looking smartphone.

In fact, it can be argued that the device shown in the images leaked online today is better-looking than the existing flagship models: the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL.

It is a 5.4-inch phone, with dual-SIM, and is very thin and light.

READ: Massive leak suggests Windows 10 Microsoft Lumia 750 is heading to MWC 2016, maybe a Lumia 850

It looks a bit like an iPhone 5, if we're being honest, apart from the plastic rear and centrally-mounted camera.

What is likely is that this is a prototype phone, even if the pictures are genuine, and that's no indication that the final Lumia 850 will be brought back from the dead.

Instead, we still expect to see the Lumia 750 be Microsoft's biggest announcement later this month. Still, it's worth having a gander through the pics in our gallery above to see what might have been.