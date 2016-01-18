Microsoft will launch a phone on 1 February, but it will only be the Lumia 650

As rumours ramp up about prospective new Lumia 750 and possibly 850 launches during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month, it seems that Microsoft will indeed launch a new phone in February.

However, that phone is more-likely to be the lower mid-range Lumia 650. And it will be launched with relatively little fanfare, it is said, on 1 February - several weeks before MWC even starts.

Windows Central, which cites multiple sources for the inside skinny, also claims that the company will have a low-key presence at the mobile-centric trade show in Spain. That will effectively squash any plans to announce higher-end Windows 10 handsets at that time.

In addition, the website claims that the RM-1182 that has been spotted on Chinese certification documents of late is a mystery to its sources. Indeed, it continues to hear that the 650 will be the last Lumia handset before Microsoft turns its attention to a forthcoming Panos flagship phone instead.

The Lumia 650 is unlikely to make many waves if it does release at the beginning of next month. It is a 5-inch, 1280 x 720 device, with a Snapdragon 210 processor and 1GB of RAM.

It's not even 4G, according to recent specs leaks, so is particularly budget. Other specifications include an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper.