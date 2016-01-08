Microsoft Lumia 650 specs and design are here, could be the last Lumia

Microsoft has already confirmed the Lumia 650 is coming and now specs and design have also been disclosed.

Despite being a mid-range handset this could be an historic smartphone as it may be the last in the Lumia line before Microsoft hands-off to its Surface team.

The Microsoft Lumia 650 has leaked in prototype form where it has been called Saana or Sansa. It features a 5-inch 720 x 1280 LCD display for 293ppi.

Powering the handset should be a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 chipset backed by 1GB of RAM. The battery should come in at 2,000mAh and support wireless charging.

Microsoft should give this handset a decent finish that's actually better than the higher spec Lumia 950. Not that the Lumia 950's polycarbonate shell is anything to write home about.

There will be no LTE on the Lumia 650. So this is a seriously basic handset that'd we'd expect to come with a very budget friendly price. Perhaps Microsoft is setting the bar nice and low for the last Lumia so the first Surface Phone will impress even more. It seems likely that for the specs this might be aimed at developing markets and may never reach the rest of the world.

